Belinda Dennis-Johnson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Belinda Dennis-Johnson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Belinda Dennis-Johnson works at Inst of Advanced Sciences in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    InnerVisions Theapeutic Sol
    23120 Alicia Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 633-5056
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Belinda Dennis-Johnson, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174704480
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Belinda Dennis-Johnson, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Belinda Dennis-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Belinda Dennis-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Belinda Dennis-Johnson works at Inst of Advanced Sciences in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Belinda Dennis-Johnson’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Belinda Dennis-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Dennis-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Belinda Dennis-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Belinda Dennis-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.