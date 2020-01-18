Belinda Childs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Belinda Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Belinda Childs, APRN
Offers telehealth
Belinda Childs, APRN is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Wichita, KS.
-
1
Great Plains Diabetes Center834 N Socora St Ste 4, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 440-2802
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I have seen Lindy quarterly for Type 1 for more than 20 years. She always asks and listens to what’s going on with my life and health, updates me on new research and therapies, and makes careful but manageable adjustments to my care plan. I always recommend her and her team to anyone looking for diabetes support.
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- English
- 1609969757
- Wichita State University
