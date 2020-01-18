See All Clinical Nurse Specialists in Wichita, KS
Belinda Childs, APRN

Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Belinda Childs, APRN is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Wichita, KS. 

Belinda Childs works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Plains Diabetes Center
    834 N Socora St Ste 4, Wichita, KS 67212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 440-2802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2020
    I have seen Lindy quarterly for Type 1 for more than 20 years. She always asks and listens to what’s going on with my life and health, updates me on new research and therapies, and makes careful but manageable adjustments to my care plan. I always recommend her and her team to anyone looking for diabetes support.
    EM — Jan 18, 2020
    About Belinda Childs, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609969757
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wichita State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Belinda Childs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Belinda Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Belinda Childs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Belinda Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Belinda Childs works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Belinda Childs’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Belinda Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Childs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Belinda Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Belinda Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

