Beki Garrett, PA-C

Beki Garrett, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Beki Garrett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from not applicable and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Orthonebraska Hospital.

Beki Garrett works at GIKK Ortho Specialists in Bellevue, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Office
    2510 Bellevue Medical Center Dr Ste 145, Bellevue, NE 68123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 778-5250
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC
    2727 S 144th St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 262-8120
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • Orthonebraska Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Benign Positional Vertigo
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Ear Infections
Debridement
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Removal
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy
Perforated Eardrum
Rhinoscopy
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2019
    Beki Garrett is awesome I had bppv and one treatment it fixed it thanks again beki
    Brian thies in Earling , IA — Jan 06, 2019
    Beki Garrett, PA-C
    About Beki Garrett, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629231808
    Education & Certifications

    • not applicable
    • Union College, Lincoln, NE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beki Garrett, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beki Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beki Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Beki Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Beki Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beki Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beki Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beki Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

