Beena Paul, NP

Family Medicine
4 (15)
Overview

Beena Paul, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Texas Womans University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Beena Paul works at EL SHADDAI FAMILY CLINIC in McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    El Shaddai Family Clinic
    1505 Harroun Ave Ste C, McKinney, TX 75069 (972) 542-5811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Julia Sue Glenn — Oct 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Beena Paul, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1568773893
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Womans University
