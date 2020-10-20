Beena Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Beena Paul, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beena Paul, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Texas Womans University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Beena Paul works at
Locations
El Shaddai Family Clinic1505 Harroun Ave Ste C, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 542-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. Have recommended her to several friends. Knowledgeable and caring.
About Beena Paul, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568773893
Education & Certifications
- Texas Womans University
