Becky Thorn, MFT
Overview
Becky Thorn, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA.
Becky Thorn works at
Locations
4647 Long Beach Blvd Ste A4, Long Beach, CA 90805 (562) 426-7259
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Becky is easy to talk to, not pushy, and sympathetic.
About Becky Thorn, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871652214
Frequently Asked Questions
Becky Thorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Thorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becky Thorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Becky Thorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Thorn.
