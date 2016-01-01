Becky Sorenson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Becky Sorenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Becky Sorenson, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Becky Sorenson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Jamestown, ND.
Becky Sorenson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Becky Sorenson?
About Becky Sorenson, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1346338100
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Becky Sorenson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Becky Sorenson using Healthline FindCare.
Becky Sorenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Becky Sorenson works at
Becky Sorenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Sorenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Sorenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Sorenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.