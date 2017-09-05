Becky Simonelic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Simonelic, PSY
Overview
Becky Simonelic, PSY is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Becky Simonelic works at
Crestview Child Counseling LLC4425 E Agave Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 540-2984
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Fantastic at what she does!!
About Becky Simonelic, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1154333193
Becky Simonelic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becky Simonelic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Becky Simonelic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Simonelic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Simonelic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Simonelic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.