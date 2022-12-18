See All Nurse Practitioners in Gilbert, AZ
Becky Goodson, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Becky Goodson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Becky Goodson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. 

Becky Goodson works at Activated Health and Wellness in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Activated Health & Wellness
    1485 S Higley Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 571-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Becky Goodson?

    Dec 18, 2022
    Becky was very knowledgeable about my different conditions and able to guide me to better avenues of treatment. Working on my hormones and eventually weight. Yay!
    MGG — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Becky Goodson, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Becky Goodson, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Becky Goodson to family and friends

    Becky Goodson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Becky Goodson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Becky Goodson, FNP-C.

    About Becky Goodson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831492610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Becky Goodson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Becky Goodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Becky Goodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Becky Goodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Becky Goodson works at Activated Health and Wellness in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Becky Goodson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Becky Goodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Goodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Goodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Goodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Becky Goodson, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.