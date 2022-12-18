Becky Goodson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Becky Goodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Becky Goodson, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Becky Goodson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Locations
Activated Health & Wellness1485 S Higley Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 571-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Becky was very knowledgeable about my different conditions and able to guide me to better avenues of treatment. Working on my hormones and eventually weight. Yay!
About Becky Goodson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831492610
Frequently Asked Questions
Becky Goodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Goodson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becky Goodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Becky Goodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Goodson.
