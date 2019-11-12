See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Becky Elder, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Becky Elder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 101, Boise, ID 83706 (208) 367-2882

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan

    Nov 12, 2019
    Very personable. Great clinician, thorough and explained everything well.
    — Nov 12, 2019
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1417938473
