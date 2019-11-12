Becky Elder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Becky Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Becky Elder, NP
Overview
Becky Elder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 901 N Curtis Rd Ste 101, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Great clinician, thorough and explained everything well.
About Becky Elder, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417938473
Frequently Asked Questions
Becky Elder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Elder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becky Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Becky Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Elder.
