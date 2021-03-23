Becki Boatwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Becki Boatwright, LPC
Overview
Becki Boatwright, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1900 Devonshire Dr Ste 6, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 931-0413
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Becki has helped me reach my full potential! She has truly turned my life around.
About Becki Boatwright, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326007436
Frequently Asked Questions
Becki Boatwright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becki Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Becki Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becki Boatwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becki Boatwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becki Boatwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.