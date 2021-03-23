See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Becki Boatwright, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Overview

Becki Boatwright, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1900 Devonshire Dr Ste 6, Columbia, SC 29204
(803) 931-0413
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 23, 2021
    Becki has helped me reach my full potential! She has truly turned my life around.
    — Mar 23, 2021
    About Becki Boatwright, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326007436
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Becki Boatwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Becki Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Becki Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becki Boatwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becki Boatwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becki Boatwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

