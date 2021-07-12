See All Nurse Practitioners in Danville, IN
Beau Semler, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Beau Semler, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN. 

Beau Semler works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 12, 2021
Dr Semler was very thorough in his exam. He asked questions and allowed me to ask all my questions. I was very comfortable and I definitely will be seeing him again.
David Denny — Jul 12, 2021
Photo: Beau Semler, NP
About Beau Semler, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972194561
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Masters of Science in Nursing, Walden University
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Beau Semler, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beau Semler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Beau Semler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Beau Semler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Beau Semler works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. View the full address on Beau Semler’s profile.

Beau Semler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Beau Semler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beau Semler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beau Semler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.