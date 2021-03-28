See All Chiropractors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Beau Hightower, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Beau Hightower, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Parker University.

Dr. Hightower works at ELITE ORTTHO-THERAPY and SPORTS MEDICINE in Albuquerque, NM.

Locations

  1. 1
    ELITE ORTHO-THERAPY and SPORTS MEDICINE
    ELITE ORTHO-THERAPY and SPORTS MEDICINE
301 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 232, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 492-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myotherapy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Beau Hightower, DC

    Specialties
    Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1548567720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Olympic Sports Medicine-Colombia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Parker University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University Of New Mexico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hightower works at ELITE ORTTHO-THERAPY and SPORTS MEDICINE in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Hightower’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hightower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hightower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.