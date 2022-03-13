Beatriz Gandara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beatriz Gandara
Overview
Beatriz Gandara is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Beatriz Gandara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Relationship Place Marriage and Family Therapy Inc.3232 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 542-0512
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beatriz Gandara?
The best. Very helpful and compassive
About Beatriz Gandara
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1538282397
Frequently Asked Questions
Beatriz Gandara accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beatriz Gandara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beatriz Gandara works at
4 patients have reviewed Beatriz Gandara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beatriz Gandara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beatriz Gandara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beatriz Gandara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.