Dr. Beatriz Amador, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Beatriz Amador, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Doral, FL.
Locations
Neurobehavioral Associates3625 NW 82nd Ave Ste 309, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 591-7303
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beatriz Amador, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1659425833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amador speaks Spanish.
Dr. Amador has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amador.
