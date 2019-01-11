See All Clinical Psychologists in Saint Louis, MO
Bayla Myer

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (12)
Overview

Bayla Myer is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Bayla Myer works at Dr. Bayla Myer in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bayla Myer
    2821 N Ballas Rd Ste C35, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 995-3070
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2019
    Dr. Myer is wonderful. More human than clinical. More empathetic than sympathetic. But with a lifetime of schooling and experience to let you know that she’s always one step ahead of you. Always trying to find a way to help. Never giving up. Could not possibly recommend anyone more.
    HK in IL — Jan 11, 2019
    About Bayla Myer

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1457461535
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bayla Myer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bayla Myer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bayla Myer works at Dr. Bayla Myer in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Bayla Myer’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Bayla Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bayla Myer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bayla Myer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bayla Myer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

