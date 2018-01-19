See All Psychologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Bart Trentham, PHD

Psychology
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Bart Trentham, PHD is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Trentham works at Dr. Peteryne Miller in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Peteryne D. Miller MD
    4870 S Lewis Ave Ste 205, Tulsa, OK 74105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-1991
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bart Trentham, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336222579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trentham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trentham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trentham works at Dr. Peteryne Miller in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Trentham’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trentham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trentham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trentham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trentham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

