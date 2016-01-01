Bartholomew Lally, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bartholomew Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bartholomew Lally, PA-C
Overview
Bartholomew Lally, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Bartholomew Lally works at
Locations
-
1
Outlaw Health Institute933 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste 500, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 254-7788Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Bartholomew Lally, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1578011094
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Bartholomew Lally works at
