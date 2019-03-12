Bart Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bart Kelly, LPC
Overview
Bart Kelly, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Bart Kelly works at
Locations
Leonard R. Kajs PC1978 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 710-4915
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and articulate.
About Bart Kelly, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699887224
Frequently Asked Questions
Bart Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bart Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bart Kelly works at
3 patients have reviewed Bart Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bart Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bart Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bart Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.