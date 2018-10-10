Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bart Ferraro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bart Ferraro, PHD is a Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Ferraro works at
Locations
Julian Center Inc2011 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 941-2200
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great psychologist. Does all the work and research necessary to submit a fair, balanced, and DETAILED report. I was facing sustained and repeated false allegations from a mentally unstable adversary, and it was Dr. Ferraro who provided the calm voice of reason that led to us prevailing in court. Highly recommended for custody cases involving coaching, parental alienation, false allegations, or denial of parenting time.
About Dr. Bart Ferraro, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376600767
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraro works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
