Barry Snider, LCSW

Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Barry Snider, LCSW is a Counselor in Tuscaloosa, AL. 

Barry Snider works at Snider Counseling, LLC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Snider Counseling, LLC
    653 Helen Keller Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 310-1392
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2021
    He was great with our foster daughter. She is very shy, and he was able to connect with her in our first session. He saw things about her that others may consider a problem, and let her know that she could find strength and pride in those parts of herself.
    — Sep 14, 2021
    Photo: Barry Snider, LCSW
    About Barry Snider, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487756896
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barry Snider, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barry Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barry Snider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Barry Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barry Snider works at Snider Counseling, LLC in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Barry Snider’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Barry Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barry Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barry Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barry Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

