Overview

Dr. Barry Slone, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Slone works at Solution-Driven Change in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.