Dr. Barry Slone, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Slone, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Slone works at Solution-Driven Change in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Solution-Driven Change
    24502 Pacific Park Dr Ste LL2, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2019
    I suffer with anxiety and I'm the sole provider for my small children and wife who has a major illness. I am also surviving one of the worse imaginable things for a person....death of a child. Life is precious and I want to live happily and be grateful for what I have. That's why I took the step toward counseling. I began seeing Dr. Barry Slone a few months ago and highly recommend him. Since seeing Dr. Slone, I began feeling better inside which is reflected on the outside in the home and at work. He has a unique way of listening and helping you craft a strategy that you buy into. The sessions are conversational and even fun at times. In addition to the tangibles that Dr. Slone has, I also leave my sessions feeling uplifted and inspired to handle the anxiety and focus on the bright side of life. I don't think that is typical.
    David E — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Slone, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831187285
    Education & Certifications

    • California School Of Professional Psychology
    • Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Slone, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slone works at Solution-Driven Change in Aliso Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slone’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

