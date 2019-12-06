Dr. Barry Slone, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Slone, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Slone, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Slone works at
Solution-Driven Change24502 Pacific Park Dr Ste LL2, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I suffer with anxiety and I'm the sole provider for my small children and wife who has a major illness. I am also surviving one of the worse imaginable things for a person....death of a child. Life is precious and I want to live happily and be grateful for what I have. That's why I took the step toward counseling. I began seeing Dr. Barry Slone a few months ago and highly recommend him. Since seeing Dr. Slone, I began feeling better inside which is reflected on the outside in the home and at work. He has a unique way of listening and helping you craft a strategy that you buy into. The sessions are conversational and even fun at times. In addition to the tangibles that Dr. Slone has, I also leave my sessions feeling uplifted and inspired to handle the anxiety and focus on the bright side of life. I don't think that is typical.
- Clinical Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831187285
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- Northern Illinois University
Dr. Slone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.