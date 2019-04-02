See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Barry Rose, DC

Chiropractic
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Rose, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Rose works at Rose Healthcare Centre in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Healthcare Center
    6638 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 298-9211
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 02, 2019
    I've been going to Dr Rose for over 10 years. He is by far the best doctor I have ever seen. I send all my friends to him.
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Barry Rose, DC
    About Dr. Barry Rose, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700948403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Academy of Medical Acupuncture
    Internship
    • National University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York At Albany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Rose, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose works at Rose Healthcare Centre in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

