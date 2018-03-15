Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC
Overview
Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Locations
Priority Chiropractic and Wellness401 New Rd Ste 210, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 601-2191
Crescent Care Women & Children438 Commons Way Bldg D, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-1771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allstate
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Locals (any local)
- QualCare
- State Farm
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizzo is awesome and the practice..... would imagine going anywhere else
About Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Levittown Chiropractic Outpatient Clinic
- New York Chiropractic College
- West Chester University
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
