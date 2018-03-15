See All Chiropractors in Linwood, NJ
Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC

Chiropractic
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Rizzo works at Priority Chiropractic and Wellness in Linwood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Priority Chiropractic and Wellness
    401 New Rd Ste 210, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 601-2191
  2. 2
    Crescent Care Women & Children
    438 Commons Way Bldg D, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 797-1771

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Allstate
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Locals (any local)
    • QualCare
    • State Farm

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?

    Mar 15, 2018
    Dr. Rizzo is awesome and the practice..... would imagine going anywhere else
    Kristie biddle in Nj — Mar 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rizzo to family and friends

    Dr. Rizzo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rizzo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC.

    About Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639227879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Levittown Chiropractic Outpatient Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Chester University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.