Barry Newton, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Barry Newton, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Islamorada, FL. 

Barry Newton works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada in Islamorada, FL with other offices in Marathon, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada
    82245 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 434-5949
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Marathon
    10085 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 330-3481
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Barry Newton, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1396883989
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

