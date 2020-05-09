Dr. Kowalik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Kowalik, OD
Overview
Dr. Barry Kowalik, OD is an Optometrist in Danville, KY.
Locations
Barry M. Kowalik Od Psc100 Walton Ave, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-8093
Ephraim Mcdowell Eye and Vision Center1541 Lebanon Rd Ste 2, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-8093
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowalik is the best eye Dr. I have ever had the opportunity to see in my lifetime ! Dr. Dobbins is equally as GOOD !
About Dr. Barry Kowalik, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831236751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalik.
