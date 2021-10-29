Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kosofsky works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly excellent health care professional.
About Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Children S Hospital Boston|Children'S Hospital Boston
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosofsky.
