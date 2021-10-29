See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kosofsky works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Coordination Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Motor and-or Sensory Deficits Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Diagnosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Truly excellent health care professional.
    Princeton, NJ — Oct 29, 2021
    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730276817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Children S Hospital Boston|Children'S Hospital Boston
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Kosofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosofsky works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kosofsky’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

