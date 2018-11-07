Dr. Fabriziani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Fabriziani, OD
Dr. Barry Fabriziani, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenixville, PA.
Dr. Fabriziani works at
Phoenixville Eye Associates286 Griffen St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-1144
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Fab and his associate Dr. Lewis are without peer from any perspective: competence, compassion, thoroughness, cost. Again, without peer
About Dr. Barry Fabriziani, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1700840782
Dr. Fabriziani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabriziani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabriziani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabriziani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabriziani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabriziani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.