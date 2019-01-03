Dr. Ekdom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Ekdom, PHD
Dr. Barry Ekdom, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Locations
Barry B Ekdom Phd3040 Williams Dr Ste 402, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-3573
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment from office staff and Dr. Ekdom. He works really well with his students as well. It was nice to overhear their interaction. Sounds like he really cares about his patients and staff.
About Dr. Barry Ekdom, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1457532756
Dr. Ekdom accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekdom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekdom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekdom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekdom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekdom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.