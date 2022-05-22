Dr. Burak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Burak, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
Affiliated Healthcare Centers, Inc8000 SW 67th Ave, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-8883Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday11:00am - 4:00pm
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burak is ALWAYS ready to lend an ear and provide excellent care, very much above the standards we usually find elsewhere in the city. 10/10 recommend!
About Dr. Barry Burak, DC
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burak.
