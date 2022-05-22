See All Chiropractors in Miami, FL
Dr. Barry Burak, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Barry Burak, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Burak works at Legacy Orthopaedics in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Healthcare Centers, Inc
    8000 SW 67th Ave, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-8883
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Barry Burak, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093957854
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

