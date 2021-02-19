Barika Grayson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barika Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barika Grayson, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barika Grayson, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Barika Grayson works at
Locations
Ivan Guerrero MD, PA6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 802, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 413-1379Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Concierge & VIP Counseling8130 Baymeadows Way W Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32256 DirectionsMonday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barika Grayson?
Dr. Grayson is supportive while challenging me to choose how I want to grow. She is well spoken and a great help.
About Barika Grayson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053579789
Frequently Asked Questions
Barika Grayson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barika Grayson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barika Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Barika Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barika Grayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barika Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barika Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.