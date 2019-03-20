Barbarann Layton, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbarann Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbarann Layton, FNP-C
Overview
Barbarann Layton, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Barbarann Layton works at
Locations
Medical Associates Of Bridesburg4517 E Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA 19137 Directions (215) 535-1275
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Barbarann Layton has my confidence 100%. She is extremely knowledgeable, very detailed, and absolutely cares totally about her patients. She explains in such detail, that answers any question you may have before you have to ask it. I highly recommend her to any one looking for medical help.
About Barbarann Layton, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619214491
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbarann Layton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbarann Layton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbarann Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Barbarann Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbarann Layton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbarann Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbarann Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.