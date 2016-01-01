Barbara Zinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Zinman, MSW
Barbara Zinman, MSW is a Counselor in Lebanon, NH.
West Central Behavioral Health9 Hanover St Ste 2, Lebanon, NH 03766 Directions (603) 448-0216
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Counseling
- English
- 1356624498
Barbara Zinman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Zinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Barbara Zinman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Zinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Zinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Zinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.