See All Nurse Practitioners in Voorhees, NJ
Barbara Wren, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Wren, APN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Wren, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Barbara Wren works at Jefferson Healthcare Primary Center in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Marianne Alexander, NP
Marianne Alexander, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Davina Soernssen, RN
Davina Soernssen, RN
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Voorhees Behavioral Health
    707 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 857-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Wren?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barbara Wren, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Wren, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Wren to family and friends

    Barbara Wren's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Wren

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Wren, APN.

    About Barbara Wren, APN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275506107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Wren, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Wren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Wren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Wren works at Jefferson Healthcare Primary Center in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Barbara Wren’s profile.

    Barbara Wren has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Wren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Wren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Wren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Barbara Wren, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.