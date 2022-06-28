Barbara Wolff, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Wolff, PA-C
Overview
Barbara Wolff, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Barbara Wolff works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Skin Dermatology1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-5771
-
2
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Wolff?
She’s always has time to answer any questions and takes time to listen
About Barbara Wolff, PA-C
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023171576
Education & Certifications
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Wolff works at
10 patients have reviewed Barbara Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.