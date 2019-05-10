See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Barbara White, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Barbara White, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Barbara White works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Office
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 201-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2019
    I had my most recent annual exam with Ms White (my OB-GYN suddenly had to go out of town). I told her that I have extreme anxiety being touched by strangers, and she was extremely kind, patient, and happy to explain everything to me before it was done. She has a great bedside manner and was extremely professional. I highly recommend her.
    About Barbara White, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194891432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

