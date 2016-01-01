Barbara Washington is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Washington
Barbara Washington is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Alief Educational Services Center9894 Bissonnet St Ste 820, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 772-9085
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Counseling
- English
- 1902180896
Barbara Washington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Barbara Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Washington.
