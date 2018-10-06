See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Clemente, CA
Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Barbara Thomas, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Clemente, CA. 

Barbara Thomas works at Nirav Patel M D A Professional Corporation in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nirav Patel M D A Professional Corporation
    657 Camino de los Mares Ste 241, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 547-0833
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 06, 2018
    I don't know why there are so many negative reviews on Dr. Thomas. She helped save my marriage with my husband and Im grateful. Unfortunately we are no longer in the area.
    Brooke & rob — Oct 06, 2018
    About Barbara Thomas, PSY

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295061000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

