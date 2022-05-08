Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Shaffer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Shaffer, PHD is a Psychologist in Chadds Ford, PA.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Locations
Barbara W. Shaffer Ph.d. & Associates455 Old Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (610) 388-2233
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaffer has been an invaluable to the excruciating process of dealing with the staggering adult outcomes of childhood sexual abuse. Thank you, Dr. Shaffer. I am profoundly grateful for your professionalism and your personhood.
About Dr. Barbara Shaffer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144423286
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
