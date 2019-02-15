See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (6)
Overview

Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    220 5th Ave Rm 802, New York, NY 10001 (917) 453-9597
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Feb 15, 2019
    Dr Seruya is an excellent therapist. I've been seeing her for almost 2 years and have vastly improved my mental and physical health thanks to her nuanced and caring approach. She approaches issues holistically and keeps in mind physical, social and psychological triggers. She has helped me succeed professionally and personally, improve my confidence and manage my depression and anxiety. She's also very approachable and available to her patients, either in person or via phone.
    About Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457499048
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seruya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seruya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seruya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seruya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seruya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

