Overview

Dr. Barbara Sanford, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.



Dr. Sanford works at Associates in Advance Behavioral Health in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.