Dr. Barbara Rila, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Rila, PHD is a Psychologist in Midland, TX.
B.k. Khandelwal M.d Associates2301 W Michigan Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-1160
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rila has been or saving Grace. She has worked closely with our family going above and beyond. She’s amazing.
About Dr. Barbara Rila, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104951987
Dr. Rila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.