Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bridgeton, MO.
Barbara Reed works at
Locations
-
1
St. Louis Behavioral Health Services12255 De Paul Dr Ste 490, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 972-4150
-
2
Bj Department of Rehabilitation1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz Ste 15340, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Reed?
Barbara Reed is AMAZING! I suffer from Depression and Anxiety and she listens to me. I have had this condition for years. I am by far the most comfortable with her.
About Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083864268
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Reed works at
7 patients have reviewed Barbara Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.