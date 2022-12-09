Barbara Prescott, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Prescott, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Prescott, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY.
Barbara Prescott works at
Locations
Community Care Physicians711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 104, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed by Barbara's warm, caring manner! She listened carefully to me and recommended follow up screenings and suggestions. Thank you!
About Barbara Prescott, FNP-BC
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053953471
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
