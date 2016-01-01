Barbara Platin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Platin, MFT
Overview
Barbara Platin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brentwood, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 425 Oak St Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 355-2515
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Platin, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497811640
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Platin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Barbara Platin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Platin.
