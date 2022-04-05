Barbara Parry, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Parry, LPC
Overview
Barbara Parry, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Arlington, TX.
Barbara Parry works at
Locations
Grow Therapy2000 E Lamar Boulevard Ballpark Way Ste 600, Arlington, TX 76006 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Barbara. When I had a miscarriage, she demonstrated compassion, sincerity, and an eagerness to be there for me through my struggles.
About Barbara Parry, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
Barbara Parry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Barbara Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Parry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Parry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Parry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.