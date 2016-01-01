See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Miami, FL
Barbara Padron, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Padron, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Padron, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Miami, FL. 

Barbara Padron works at Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees
    800 SW 108th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 348-3627
  2. 2
    Moving Toward Agape LLC
    15715 S Dixie Hwy Ste 403, Miami, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 348-3627
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Padron?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barbara Padron, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Padron, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Padron to family and friends

    Barbara Padron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Padron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Padron, LMFT.

    About Barbara Padron, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902004419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Padron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbara Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Padron works at Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees in Miami, FL. View the full address on Barbara Padron’s profile.

    Barbara Padron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Padron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Padron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Padron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Barbara Padron, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.