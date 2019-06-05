Dr. Welsh Osga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Welsh Osga, PHD
Dr. Barbara Welsh Osga, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
- 1 3505 Camino del Rio S Ste 238, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 285-9981
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Welsh Osga has been helping us for the past 10 years with a brain injury issue resulting from an MVA. She has been instrumental in helping with all cognitive deficit’s and daily functioning. I cannot imagine doing this without her help.
About Dr. Barbara Welsh Osga, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Portuguese
- 1801999065
