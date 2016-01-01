Barbara Navarro, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Navarro, CNM
Overview
Barbara Navarro, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Barbara Navarro works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2945
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Navarro, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1497113690
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Navarro accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
