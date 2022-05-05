Barbara Morrison is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Morrison
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Morrison is a Counselor in Boca Raton, FL.
Barbara Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
barbara morrison5301 N Federal Hwy Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 886-7660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Morrison?
Barbara is a wonderfully caring, genuine, and authentic person who really cares about helping her clients; so that they can find success and happiness.
About Barbara Morrison
- Counseling
- English
- 1609004332
Education & Certifications
- Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
- Illinois State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Morrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Morrison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Morrison works at
29 patients have reviewed Barbara Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.