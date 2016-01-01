Dr. Michelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Michelson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Michelson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Medina, OH.
Cornerstone Psychological Services, LLC Medina, OH4018 Medina Rd Ste D, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-4166
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Barbara Michelson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
Dr. Michelson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelson.
